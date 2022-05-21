Richard L. Frangione, 88, of Watertown

Richard L. Frangione, 88, of Academy Street, passed away, May 19, 2022, at his home just as he had wished under the care of his family and the Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. Frangione, 88, of Academy Street, passed away, May 19, 2022, at his home just as he had wished under the care of his family and the Hospice of Jefferson County.

Richard was born September 28, 1933, in NuMine, PA, son of James and Josephine (Perry) Frangione both immigrants from Italy. The family eventually settled in Jamestown where Richard attended school. He was an Honor Society graduate from Jamestown High School in 1952 and was voted the Best Dressed of his class. He was known for saying “is that so”. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army prior to the Korean War and proudly served May 1953 – June 1955 as a Quarter Master and Engineering Supply Clerk. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan until he was honorably discharged at the end of his tour. His best memories were of his time served “I would have reupped if they would have left me in Japan”.

After the military Richard graduated from Brian & Stratton Business School in Buffalo with a certificate in Business Administration. He moved to Indiana where he worked a few assistant management retail jobs until moving back to Jamestown to manage a Robert Hall clothing store. He transferred to Watertown to manage his own Robert Hall store in 1965. This is where he met the love of his life. He had been forbidden to date the store bookkeeper per company policy, so he fired her. On July 23, 1966, he married Rose J. Pepe at St. Anthony’s Church. Rose was his life and everyday was about her. Rose died July 1, 2012.

After the closing of Robert Hall in 1977 Richard became a Department Manager for Fays Drugs and a District Store Manager for Fays Drugs and Clothing. When the company closed in 1993 Richard eventually took over managing The Impossible Dream when it was located on State St. Once the store moved to its forever home on Factory St., he retired due to health reasons. He was always proud of the work he did with that organization and the people that he met.

Richard was a faithful communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a dedicated volunteer for Bingo. He would never miss a Friday night. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge #782, a member of the Italian American Club and a member of the VFW in Kaimuki, Hawaii, continuously, since 1958. He became known and loved as Papa Ninja while volunteering for the Ninja’s Against Animal Cruelty. Richard always had a smile and a joke for every he met. You never walked away from him without feeling good. He loved going places, happy get togethers with good food. He was everyone’s’ hype man and his family were everything to him.

Surviving is a son, James (Barbara), Marathon, NY, a daughter, Julie (Bush) Frangione, Watertown, seven grandchildren, Ravan Frangione, Dakota Worden, AJ Worden, Nicholas J. Frangione, Sabrina Stiles, Darrion Stiles, Cooper Bush , Ly (Sam)Taylor and Kevin (Liz) Whritenour. He was very close to his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Minnie Vullo, Pauline Parasiliti, and Frank Frangione.

There will be no public calling hours per his wishes. An open funeral mass will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. All are welcome. Entombment will follow in Glenwood Mausoleum with military honors.

Contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, 21700 Oxnard St., Unit 570, Los Angeles, CA 91367.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Jefferson County and United States Army Major General Robert Kasulke (retired) for honoring our father with recognition for his military service.66

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

