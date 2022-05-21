Advertisement

Warm with some storms Saturday

By Kris Hudson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a warm night with lows staying in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday will be another warm day with highs getting into the 80s and possibly the mid to upper 80s away from Lake Ontario. The large majority of the day will be dry. With that said after 3 PM a few showers and storms will start to fire up which could become strong to severe. There is currently a slight risk for severe storms for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will also be a warm day with highs around 80. Sunday will have the better chance of rain and thunderstorms. A few severe storms are possible Sunday, but the best chance will be East of the north country.

Monday we will top out in the 60s and be a dry day.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week will have highs in the 70s with rain chances.

