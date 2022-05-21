William W. Conde, III, 80, of Henderson Harbor

William W. Conde, III, affectionately known as “Sandy”, passed away in Henderson Harbor on May 18, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - William W. Conde, III, affectionately known as “Sandy”, passed away in Henderson Harbor on May 18, 2022. Born on February 18, 1942, he was 80 years old.

Sandy was the beloved husband of Nancy (Rayner) for 55 years and a loving father to Susan Raymond (Joe) of Redwood City, CA, and Sam Conde (Heather) of Manlius, NY. He was also a wonderful “Papa” to five grandchildren: Grace, David and Will Raymond and Ben and Charlie Conde. In addition, Sandy is survived by his siblings Ann Burtt (Steve), Andy Conde (Amanda), and Kimberly Askins (Karl).

He was predeceased by his brother Jay Conde.

Born in Watertown, NY, to William W. Conde, II and Betty Jane Marsellus Conde, Sandy attended Watertown schools and graduated from the Deerfield Academy in 1960 and Colgate University in 1964, with a bachelor’s degree in history. After graduating from Colgate, Sandy lived and worked in Albany. It was there he met Nancy and they were married in 1966.

In 1967, Sandy left his role at Union Carbide Corporation to return to Watertown, initially working for the Bomax Division of Gould Inc. He later joined Foster & Adams in 1968. Over the last 56 years was a trusted financial advisor at Foster & Adams, and its successor companies Tucker Anthony and RBC Wealth Management. Sandy cherished his relationships with his clients and colleagues through his final days.

Sandy was an avid athlete. Growing up on Flower Avenue West, he spent much of his youth perfecting his golf game at Ives Hill Country Club. In 1956, he won the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament and competed in the Junior State Championship. One of Sandy’s proudest golf moments was in 2019 when he carded a score of 77, matching his age.

Throughout high school and college, Sandy was an accomplished lacrosse teammate. Recognized as a splendid stickhandler, passer and highly proficient player, he was the captain of both the Deerfield Academy and Colgate University lacrosse teams. At Deerfield, he was awarded the Benjamin C. Haviland trophy for being selected as the outstanding member of the school’s lacrosse team, and at Colgate he was an All American Honoree.

Sandy cherished his time in Henderson Harbor and on Lake Ontario, where his family has summered for several generations. When not in Henderson Harbor, Sandy was active in the community of Spring Island, SC, where he and Nancy have wintered for over twenty years.

Over the years Sandy volunteered with the Watertown Family YMCA, Ives Hill Country Club, the Jefferson County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Planned Parenthood of Northern New York, and Ducks Unlimited.

Sandy will be remembered for his love of photography. Whether taking pictures of his family, friends, wildlife or nature, he had an eye for composition and often captured the perfect moment. His printed photo cards were among the gifts he shared with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Watertown Family YMCA, 119 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, or the Spring Island Trust, 40 Mobley Oaks Lane, Okatie, SC 29909.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.