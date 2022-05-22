Advertisement

AAA provides safe boating tips as people begin hitting the water this season

By John Pirsos
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year where people are starting to take their boats out on the water for the first time this season.

With this week being National Safe Boating Week, AAA is handing out a few safety tips before you hit the water.

The company is reminding people to wear a life jacket, don’t drink and drive a boat, adhere to the boat’s capacity, learn the rules of the water, and be sure to check the weather forecast before you hit the water. They also say you should keep an eye on the forecast while you’re on the water.

