Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer to appear in federal court Monday

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Jesse Bartlett, the man who’s allegedly calling himself the Chinese Zodiac Killer, is set to appear in federal court.

That appearance will be in Albany Monday.

The 46-year-old LaFargeville man was arrested by the FBI Thursday for allegedly sending threatening letters throughout the northeast. The letters were sent to media outlets, including here at WWNY last fall, government offices, houses of worship, and private businesses.

According to documents, the letters sent to law enforcement and politicians said “every month since November I have killed both male and females.”

The charge filed against Bartlett carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with New York State Police, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

