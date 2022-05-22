Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good opportunity for people to support local businesses.

People lined up for food trucks and vendors. Some ordered meals while others hopped from one truck to the other.

Some local vendors kicked off their season at the frenzy and others brought their business on wheels, like Donna’s Mobile Boutique, where people could hop on to shop. Vendors say it was a great turnout despite the cloudy weather.

“It’s going good, the rain kind of scattered people, but we’re going good. So, we sell eyelashes, handbags, bracelets. We post up at different places and we put on social media where you can find the bus at,” said Donna Opeifa, Owner of Donna’s Mobile Boutique.

“We’re just a summer business, so we store it all winter. So we’re happy to open today and get back at it. Amd it’s been a really great day so far,” said Jerry Sherman, Owner of C&J Old Fashion Kettle Corn.

Vendors at the frenzy say they are looking forward to a busy summer season. Some will also be at the Farmer’s Market in Watertown Wednesday.

