Former Yankee Bernie Williams honored at SUNY Potsdam Saturday

By Rob Krone
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former New York Yankee Outfielder Bernie Williams, who won 4 World Series titles with the Bronx Bombers, received an honorary doctorate degree from SUNY Potsdam on Saturday.

The former center fielder has transitioned from baseball to a successful music career, becoming an accomplished jazz guitarist and received a nomination for a Latin Grammy in 2009.

Williams says his life after baseball has been, and will continue to be, dedicated to arts and education. Something he feels very passionate about.

”The rest of my life from now on is gonna be devoted to really being an advocate for arts and education as my mom was once. Just because I became a Major League Baseball player, I really emphasize the importance of education in arts and music in my life and how important it was for me. To have this honor being kind of like an honorary doctor is something that is really special. Also, the fact that working with Congress and Capitol Hill trying to advocate for these efforts, I know that I’m making an impact and making a difference in generations that will come after me,” said Williams.

