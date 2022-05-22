Advertisement

Meade M. Bishop, 59, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
May. 22, 2022
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Meade M. Bishop, 59, of Clayton passed away Saturday morning, May 21, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Meade was born in Watertown May 16, 1963, son of Meade R. and Mathilda E. “Tillie” (Murdie) Bishop and attended Lyme Central School. He attended St. Vincent dePaul Church, Rosiere. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, watching NASCAR, with his favorite driver being Dale Ernhardt, and was a Dallas Cowboy fan.

Meade is survived by his long-time companion Lou Ann Brown, Clayton; two sons, Christopher Larrabee and Mark Bishop, both of Watertown; wife and her long-time companion, Paula Bishop and Alger Reff; brother Alexander J. Bishop and wife Kay, Clayton; two special and good friends, Steven Robinson and Kasie and Kris Denicola; his beloved dog, Boomer; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Meade, March 26, 1983; mother, Tillie, December 3, 2007; and sister LInda M. Bishop, January 3, 2005.

Burial in St. Vincent dePaul Cemetery, Rosiere will be at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Meade’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

