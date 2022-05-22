Saturday Sports: Varsity lacrosse playoffs kick off in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Section 3 Boys’ Lacrosse playoffs kicked off Saturday with 5 Frontier League teams in action.

Only one of those games took place locally as the Watertown Cyclones hosted Central Square in the Class B Quarterfinals.

The Cyclones would jump out to a 6-1 lead after 1 quarter and continued to pour it on in the 2nd.

Up 7-1, Jack Rathbun goes in and dents the back of the net, increasing the Watertown lead to 8-1.

Moments later, it’s Jack Clough with the pretty spin move for the tally: 9-1 Watertown.

Then, it’s Mick O’Donnell taking the feed on the doorstep and going top shelf: 10-1 Cyclones.

Sam Lachenauer gets in on the scoring with the blast that splits the pipes: 11-1 Cyclones.

Kyan Combs makes it 12-1 just before halftime.

Watertown beats Central Square 16-5.

The Frontier League D Division Baseball and Softball championships were also scheduled.

On the diamond, Lyme was to meet Belleville Henderson for the title Saturday morning at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, but the game was cancelled due to unplayable field conditions.

In Sackets Harbor, the Lady Patriots hosted Lyme in the Frontier League D Division Softball championship.

At the top of the 3rd, Sackets starter Natalie Gibbons rings up one of her 9 strikeouts on the day.

Still at the top of the 3rd, the Lady Patriots were up 2-1. 2 on for Lyme when Karyssa Parker hits a shot to center that gets over the center fielder’s head and it’s off to the races. A 3 run inside the park home run for Parker that puts Lyme in front 4-2.

Still in the 3rd, its Vivian Williams with the base hit that plates Dallas Parker: 5-2 Lyme.

Alanna Langdon would go 5 innings, striking out 6 and allowing 1 earned run.

Lyme beats Sackets Harbor 10-3 to win the Frontier League D Division playoff championship.

In NAC Softball, St. Regis Falls was at Colton Pierrepont.

In the 3rd inning, Malia Hogle drives the ball past the 2nd baseman and legs it out for a triple.

Her sister Kiana Hogle singles to center, driving home Malia: 5-2 Colts.

Ambree Jones goes shopping at the gap, driving in 2 more runs.

Kendall LaMora nubs an infield single, beating the throw to 1st and driving in 2 runs.

Malia Hogle drives home another run as the Colts sweep the doubleheader 11-8 and 17-4.

With opening day less than a month away, the Watertown Rapids are preparing for the upcoming season and had some big announcements to make at a press conference on Friday.

The Rapids big announcement was Waite Toyota joining forces with the Rapids as a major sponsor for the team for the upcoming PGCBL season.

Rapids General Manager Nick Czerow says having a partner like Waite Toyota on board will allow the team to do some things that they weren’t able to do last season due to financial constraints.

”This will be dubbed Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. This lets us do a lot of new things that we wanted to do. We’re bringing back fireworks on July 3rd for Independence Day celebration. We haven’t had those in a few years, so thank you to Toyota for helping us do that. We also have a big opening night promotion where you can find free admission Toyota tickets scattered all around town. You can find them at Waite Toyota, you can find them in pocket schedules on business counters around town,” said Czerow.

”When they first approached me I thought ‘geez this is, this sounds like a really good idea’. I know that the Rapids are a very family oriented organization. They do a lot of things here that are a lot of fun and that’s the type of organization we want to be associated with,” said Barry Waite, Owner of Waite Toyota.

The team also unveiled their new uniforms for the 2022 season.

The jerseys purchased with the help of another sponsor of the team, Laura D. Whitney State Farm Insurance.

Whitney says when she was approached to sponsor the jerseys, she didn’t think twice.

”I love the whole organization. I love the people that come to the ballgames. I love it that it is family orientated and I want to make this experience for everybody in the North Country a fabulous event,” said Whitney.

The Rapids are looking for the same success on the field that they are having off the field with their sponsors and partners for what is shaping up to be an exciting 2022 PGCBL campaign.

