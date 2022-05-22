Sectional seeding released in Frontier League baseball, softball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Section 3 baseball and softball seedings were released Sunday, with two Frontier League teams earning number one seeds in their respective divisions.

On the boys’ side, in Class A, the Carthage Comets are the 6th seed, they square off against 11th seed Watertown Tuesday at 5 pm in Carthage.

In Class B, South Jeff is the top seed, they will face the winner of the CVA/Hannibal game Tuesday at 5 pm in Adams.

And Lowville is the 11th seed, they travel to Skaneateles to face the 6th seed Tuesday at 5 pm.

In class C, Beaver River is the 2nd seed. They host 15th seed West Canada valley Tuesday at 5 pm in Beaver Falls.

South Lewis is the 16th seed and they host 17th seed Alexandria Monday at 5 pm in Turin.

In Class D, Lyme is the top seed. They will host the winner of the Hamilton/DeRuyter game Thursday at 5 pm in Chaumont.

And Belleville Henderson is the 3rd seed. They will host the winner of the Brookfield/Sackets Harbor game Thursday at 5 pm in Belleville.

Moving on to softball, in Class A, Carthage is the 8th seed. They host 9th seed Indian River Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Carthage.

Watertown is the 11th seed. They travel to Syracuse to face 6th seed C.B.A. Tuesday at 5 pm.

In class B, only one local team made it. South Jeff is the 4th seed, they host 13th seed Little Falls on Tuesday at 5 pm in Adams Center.

In Class C, 3 Frontier League teams are in. Sandy Creek is the 3rd seed. They host 14th seed Saquoit Valley Tuesday at 5 PM in Sandy Creek.

Thousand Islands is the 5th seed, they host 12th seed Onondaga Tuesday at 5 pm in Cape Vincent.

South Lewis is the 10th seed, they hit the road to meet 7th seed Pulaski Tuesday at 5 pm.

And in Class D, five Frontier League teams are in.

Lyme is the 6th seed. They host 11th seed LaFargeville Tuesday at 5 pm in Chaumont.

Sackets Harbor is the 7th seed, they entertain 10th seed Otselic Valley Tuesday at 5 pm in Sackets Harbor.

Alexandria is the 12th seed. They hit the road to meet 5th seed DeRuyter Tuesday at 5 pm.

Belleville Henderson is the 13th seed, they travel to Poland to face the 4th seed Tuesday at 5 pm.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.