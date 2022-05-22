Watertown Wolves under new ownership, what does the future hold?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The FPHL champion Watertown Wolves are under new ownership, ushering in a new era for the team.

Sportscaster Rob Krone had a chance to sit down with local businessman Tyler Weese shortly after the sale to talk about what fans can expect on and off the ice not only next season, but in years to come.

A new era in Watertown Wolves hockey began after the team won their 3rd Federal Prospects Hockey League championship earlier this month, with Andreas Johansson selling the team to Weese.

When the opportunity arose to purchase the Wolves, Weese says it was an easy decision for him for a number of reasons.

”Honestly, once I looked at the financials, the following, the staff, the players it was all very intriguing. I mean he [Brent Clarke] is an awesome coach, Curtis was definitely doing a lot there for him for awhile. Andreas, he doesn’t live local, he did a good job with everything. It was one of those deals where I am local and the games could use a little bit more as far as the intermissions, the kids interactions. There’s just more that we could do I think,” said Weese.

Weese plans to bring some new ideas to the table, and being former military, wants to make the soldiers and the Fort Drum community a bigger focus of an already strong Wolves fan base.

”More special games, more military interaction, more intermission games, ads, stuff like that. Ultimately, if we appeal to the kids, make it more kid friendly, we think we can be successful with that. It already has a great following, so as far as the 10th Mountain goes maybe have 3 or 4 military events a year,” said Weese.

Weese has retained coach and general manager Brent Clarke and hired Curtis Mosely as the Director of Hockey Operations for the team.

Clarke, who has won 2 titles as coach of the Wolves, says Weese is a perfect fit for what the team is looking to do both on and off the ice.

”Curtis introduced me to Tyler a while back and we just got the thing rolling and when we found out the team wanted to be sold, you know, our old owner is moving on with some other things, it was a great fit. Tyler’s a great guy and I think he’s gonna do a good thing with the Wolves. He’s abut local stuff, everything local and former military, Curtis is former military. I just think it’s a really good fit for the community and we’re gonna do good things here,” said Clarke.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.