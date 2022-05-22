William J. Parker, 60, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Parker, 60, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born on March 14, 1962, in Watertown, NY, son of James R. and Nancy (Rice) Parker, he graduated from Watertown High School.

William entered the US Army on March 27, 1980 in Syracuse, NY and he was honorably discharged on March 26, 1983 from Ft Lewis, WA as a Private First Class. He received the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal and Expert Qualification Badge.

Upon returning home he worked for the Watertown City School District as a custodian, Mercy Hospital in the maintenance and housekeeping department, and he worked at Price Chopper prior to retiring due to his health.

He married Hope Ellsworth on August 3,1991. William enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Katelyn M. Parker and her companion Nathan Burt, Theresa, NY; two grandchildren, Emily and Connor Burt; a step grandson, John Ellsworth, Watertown, NY; three great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Emaleigha and Kali ; two brothers and a sister in law, Mark (Kim) Parker, Sandy Creek, NY and Steven Parker, Watertown, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his wife, Hope Ellsworth Parker and a step son, Scott Ellsworth.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

A graveside service with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 27th at the Brookside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to stjude.org.

