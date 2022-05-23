Advertisement

Boil-water advisory issued for Ogdensburg’s Proctor Ave.

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg neighborhood is being advised to boil water before consuming it.

The advisory is for the 100, 200, 300, and 400 blocks of Proctor Avenue.

City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

Crews are replacing a water valve at the Paddock Street intersection, where there’s little or no pressure. Low pressure increases the chance that untreated water and microbes can enter the system

Officials expect it will be two or three days before it’s safe to use the water.

