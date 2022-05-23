Advertisement

Court date postponed for alleged ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’

Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of LaFargeville mailing threatening letters signed by the Chinese Zodiac Killer.(FBI via court documents)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The federal court appearance for Jesse Bartlett, the man who’s allegedly calling himself the Chinese Zodiac Killer, has been postponed until Tuesday. It was originally set for Monday.

The 46-year-old LaFargeville man was arrested by the FBI last Thursday for allegedly sending threatening letters throughout the Northeast. The letters were sent to media outlets, including WWNY last fall, government offices, houses of worship, and private businesses.

According to documents, the letters sent to law enforcement and politicians said “every month since November I have killed both male and females.”

The charge filed against Bartlett carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with New York State Police, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

