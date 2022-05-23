Court date postponed for alleged ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The federal court appearance for Jesse Bartlett, the man who’s allegedly calling himself the Chinese Zodiac Killer, has been postponed until Tuesday. It was originally set for Monday.

The 46-year-old LaFargeville man was arrested by the FBI last Thursday for allegedly sending threatening letters throughout the Northeast. The letters were sent to media outlets, including WWNY last fall, government offices, houses of worship, and private businesses.

According to documents, the letters sent to law enforcement and politicians said “every month since November I have killed both male and females.”

The charge filed against Bartlett carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with New York State Police, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

