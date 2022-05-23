Danny E. Blake, 73, of West Carthage

Danny E. Blake, 73, of 16 High St., West Carthage, passed away on Thursday, May 19,2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Danny E. Blake, 73, of 16 High St., West Carthage, passed away on Thursday, May 19,2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, surrounded by his family.

Danny was born on April 16,1949 in Zanesville, OH, son of Robert Blake and Vivian (Doss) Blake Emmert. Following his education, Danny joined the Air Force in October of 1968 and served until July of 1975. After his service in the Air Force, he continued his military career with the Army National Guard. He married the former Cheryl R. Ball on August 6,1983 at the United Community Church in Carthage. In February of 1986, Danny transitioned to active-duty Army National Guard and served until May of 1998, retiring as a Staff Sergeant at Fort Drum. In retirement, he became a newspaper carrier for the Watertown Daily Times to many homes in West Carthage.

Danny was a member and former President of the Carthage Area Rescue Squad and a member of the American Legion Post # 789 of Carthage.

He is survived by his wife: Cheryl R. Blake of West Carthage , one daughter: Brandi L. (Robert) Citrullo of El Paso, TX, one son: Clayton D. (Amber) Blake of Carthage, his five grandchildren; Gina and Gabriella Blake, Stella and Remi Rose Citrullo and Mackenzie Reynolds, a sister: Connie Jo Prugh of Cleveland, TN, three brothers: Robert (Sue) Blake of Clearwater, FL, Tim Emmert of Columbus, Indiana and David Emmert of Jacksonville, North Carolina, a sister-in-law, Mary Ball of Denver, CO and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Vivian Emmert and his father, Robert Blake.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, May 27th from 3:00pm-5:00pm at the Bezanilla McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

