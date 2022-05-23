Defense rests in Lacey manslaughter trial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The defense brought its witnesses and rested its case Monday morning on the sixth day of Nicole Lacey’s manslaughter trial in Jefferson County Court.

Lacey was charged with first-degree manslaughter in 2020 after she allegedly ran over her boyfriend, 28-year-old Jared Cook, with a car at their Antwerp home.

The defense called two witnesses to the stand. The first, Lacey’s father Gerald, testified that in his work as a mechanic for more than three decades, he could have removed dents, scuffs, and even crushed the car Lacey is accused of using, but didn’t.

Also testifying was a professional engineer specializing in highway accident reconstruction. He says the police reconstruction of the incident is not a good representation and has inaccuracies, including tire tracks that were allegedly made that day and the way Cook sustained his injuries.

The defense rested its case just before 11 a.m. and court was recessed until 1:30 p.m.

