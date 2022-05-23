Advertisement

Defense rests in Lacey manslaughter trial

Defense rests in Nicole Lacey manslaughter trial
By Brendan Straub
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The defense brought its witnesses and rested its case Monday morning on the sixth day of Nicole Lacey’s manslaughter trial in Jefferson County Court.

Lacey was charged with first-degree manslaughter in 2020 after she allegedly ran over her boyfriend, 28-year-old Jared Cook, with a car at their Antwerp home.

The defense called two witnesses to the stand. The first, Lacey’s father Gerald, testified that in his work as a mechanic for more than three decades, he could have removed dents, scuffs, and even crushed the car Lacey is accused of using, but didn’t.

Also testifying was a professional engineer specializing in highway accident reconstruction. He says the police reconstruction of the incident is not a good representation and has inaccuracies, including tire tracks that were allegedly made that day and the way Cook sustained his injuries.

The defense rested its case just before 11 a.m. and court was recessed until 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pomp and Circumstance was playing as SUNY Potsdam inducted another class into the ranks of its...
SUNY Potsdam graduation sees special guests take the stage
Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good...
Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer to appear in federal court Monday
Keith Brabant playing guitar. Keith was killed by Jesse Bartlett 12 years ago. Bartlett has...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer is behind bars, Clayton mother speaks out about violent incident in the past

Latest News

Defense rests in Nicole Lacey manslaughter trial
Boil Water Advisory
Boil-water advisory issued for Ogdensburg’s Proctor Ave.
Humane Society: Lester, the cuddle bug
Humane Society: Lester, the cuddle bug
Lake Monster 5K/12K in Chaumont
Lace up for the Lake Monster 5K/12K in Chaumont