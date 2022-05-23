WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country businessman Mat Doheny will not run for state senate, after all.

Doheny told associates this weekend that he decided not to run for the Republican nomination, after seeing the final boundary lines for the new 49th senate district.

The new district now takes in all of Jefferson and Lewis counties and part of St. Lawrence County, but then jogs east to Herkimer, Hamilton and Fulton counties.

Doheny’s decision leaves Mark Walczyk, the Republican assemblyman representing much of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, as the only declared candidate.

However, a source said Monday that Republican assemblyman Robert Smullen, who now represents the 118th district - which includes all or parts of Herkimer, Hamilton and Fulton counties - is considering a run in the 49th.

We reached out to both Doheny and Smullen for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear back from either man.

As late as the end of last week, Doheny looked to be a lock to run for state senate. At that point, the district went south rather than east, taking in Oswego and Cayuga counties.

