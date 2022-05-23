Elizabeth M. (Marando) Beaudet, 93, of Massena, NY died peacefully Friday, May 21, 2022 at Upstate Medical Stroke Center in Syracuse, NY, with both of her sons by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth M. (Marando) Beaudet, 93, of Massena, NY died peacefully Friday, May 21, 2022 at Upstate Medical Stroke Center in Syracuse, NY, with both of her sons by her side. Betty was born on January 14, 1929 in Massena, NY to Cesare A. and Mary (Trimboli) Marando. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Massena High School in 1946.

Betty was a devout and faithful Catholic throughout her life, participating in a variety of volunteer services and leadership roles at her beloved parish of Sacred Heart (now St. Peter’s parish). She had a great respect for priests and befriended many over the years. Beginning as early as Junior High School, Betty daily sang the Latin Mass at Sacred Heart Church and was chief soloist for funeral and wedding liturgies. She joined the choir at an early age and sang ever since. Beginning in high school and for decades thereafter, she counted money every week for the parish.

Upon graduation from high school, she worked in her father’s grocery store while her brother, Chester, was in military service. In 1948, she started working at First National Bank, which later became Northern New York Trust, then Marine Midland Bank. On May 9, 1970 she married J.A. Leo Beaudet at Sacred Heart Church with the late Rev. Msgr. Herbert Hannan officiating.

Betty was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies’ Auxiliary and served as its treasurer for many years. Betty also served as the original treasurer for the newly established Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund.

Betty’s talent and love for singing and performing has been a hallmark of her life from beginning to end. Betty regularly participated in minstrel shows sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, originally under the direction of her cousin, Tony Romeo, and later Dave McMillian. Later, she held many roles in Trinity Catholic School’s “Spring Fling” for several years in a row.

Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, Leo, of 49 years; her parents, Caesar and Mary Marando; one brother, Chester Marando; and one sister, Josephine Poore. She is survived by her two sons, Christopher of Saint Paul, MN and Paul (Susan) of Wellington, FL. She is also survived by two nephews, Paul (Miriam) Poore of Pembroke Pines, FL and Francis (Tamsen) Poore of Saratoga, NY; one niece, Mary (Brock) Picotte of Cornwall, ON; a great-niece, Ashley Yaguibou (Karim) of Delmar, NY; a great-nephew, Joshua Holmes of Dallas, TX and one great-great niece, Kyiah Holmes-Parovel.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Terry LaValley, Bishop of Ogdensburg, on Friday, May 27 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church in Saint Peter’s parish, Massena. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662.

