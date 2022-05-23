Graveside Services: James E. Talarico, 85, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for James E. Talarico, age 85, of Waddington, NY, will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:00PM at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington, NY with Rev. Matt Conger officiating. Mr. Talarico passed away on November 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.