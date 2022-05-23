Advertisement

Graveside Services: James E. Talarico, 85, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for James E. Talarico, age 85, of Waddington, NY, will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:00PM at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington, NY with Rev. Matt Conger officiating. Mr. Talarico passed away on November 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

