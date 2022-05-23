Heuvelton man gets 25 years in prison for raping teen at knifepoint

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 47-year-old Heuvelton man is going to prison for the knifepoint rape of a teenage girl.

Arric Hunter was sentenced Monday in St. Lawrence County Court to the maximum punishment of 25-years behind bars.

He will also have to serve 20 additional years of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender.

On March 29, a jury found Hunter guilty of first-degree rape.

Hunter bound, gagged, and forcibly raped a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint in February 2021.

“This defendant now stands convicted of his 6th felony offense, and second violent felony offense. He is a danger to every man, woman, and child in St. Lawrence County. I commend the courage of the victim to come forward in this case,” said District Attorney Gary Pasqua following the verdict.

