Advertisement

Heuvelton man gets 25 years in prison for raping teen at knifepoint

Arric Hunter
Arric Hunter(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 47-year-old Heuvelton man is going to prison for the knifepoint rape of a teenage girl.

Arric Hunter was sentenced Monday in St. Lawrence County Court to the maximum punishment of 25-years behind bars.

He will also have to serve 20 additional years of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender.

On March 29, a jury found Hunter guilty of first-degree rape.

Hunter bound, gagged, and forcibly raped a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint in February 2021.

“This defendant now stands convicted of his 6th felony offense, and second violent felony offense. He is a danger to every man, woman, and child in St. Lawrence County. I commend the courage of the victim to come forward in this case,” said District Attorney Gary Pasqua following the verdict.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pomp and Circumstance was playing as SUNY Potsdam inducted another class into the ranks of its...
SUNY Potsdam graduation sees special guests take the stage
Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good...
Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer to appear in federal court Monday
Keith Brabant playing guitar. Keith was killed by Jesse Bartlett 12 years ago. Bartlett has...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer is behind bars, Clayton mother speaks out about violent incident in the past

Latest News

WWNY
Honoring Black Civil War veterans
Matt Doheny
Doheny will not run for state senate
Defense rests in Nicole Lacey manslaughter trial
Nicole Lacey leaves the Jefferson County Courthouse after her defense rested its case Monday...
Defense rests in Lacey manslaughter trial