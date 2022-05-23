Honoring Black Civil War veterans

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Juneteenth Action Committee is inviting the public to attend a special ceremony on Memorial Day to honor Black Civil War veterans.

Bianca Ellis appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

“Heroes History Forgot: African American Civil War Veterans” will be held Monday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at Gates Cemetery at Fort Drum.

The guest speaker for the event is 10th Mountain Division Commander Major General Milford Beagle Jr.

More than 4,100 Black soldiers served in the Union Army. One of them is buried at Gates Cemetery.

Ellis said there’s no need to go through Fort Drum gates and security to access the cemetery. Watch her interview for information on how to find the cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.