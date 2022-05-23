Humane Society: Lester, the cuddle bug

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lester needs humans of his own to cuddle with.

Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says he’s a very sweet guy.

He’s a little over a year old and came from an Amish farm. He was surrendered because he kept running away.

Despite spending most of his life as an outdoor dog, he does fine in a kennel.

Sometimes during walks, he’ll flop over onto his back and wait for belly rubs before moving on.

In all, the shelter has 29 dogs available for adoption – including seven puppies!

You can check them out and the rest of available pets at the shelter, at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org, or on the shelter’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

