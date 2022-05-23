Advertisement

Humane Society: Lester, the cuddle bug

Humane Society: Lester, the cuddle bug
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lester needs humans of his own to cuddle with.

Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says he’s a very sweet guy.

He’s a little over a year old and came from an Amish farm. He was surrendered because he kept running away.

Despite spending most of his life as an outdoor dog, he does fine in a kennel.

Sometimes during walks, he’ll flop over onto his back and wait for belly rubs before moving on.

In all, the shelter has 29 dogs available for adoption – including seven puppies!

You can check them out and the rest of available pets at the shelter, at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org, or on the shelter’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pomp and Circumstance was playing as SUNY Potsdam inducted another class into the ranks of its...
SUNY Potsdam graduation sees special guests take the stage
Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good...
Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot
Keith Brabant playing guitar. Keith was killed by Jesse Bartlett 12 years ago. Bartlett has...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer is behind bars, Clayton mother speaks out about violent incident in the past
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer to appear in federal court Monday
Armed Forces Day is a day to celebrate all who serve, past and present. The City of Watertown...
Marching down Washington Street for Armed Forces Day Parade

Latest News

Lake Monster 5K/12K in Chaumont
Lace up for the Lake Monster 5K/12K in Chaumont
Former New York Yankee at SUNY Potsdam
Watertown Wolves under new ownership
Food truck frenzy