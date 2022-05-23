JCC unveils design for downtown hub

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The community is getting its first look at what the new Jefferson Community College building in downtown Watertown might look like.

At a presentation Monday, college officials displayed design renderings for the building at 132 Franklin Street.

The building on the left is an old nightclub. Right now, the space inside is gutted.

JCC officials say the building is going to be a hub for entrepreneurship education, and construction should be starting soon.

“We are in a really good spot in terms of having the designs finalized and we’re going to be starting additional renovation work quickly. And then we anticipate 12 to 15 months to completion,” said Megan Stadler, strategic initiatives, JCC.

That’s 12 to 15 months from this summer.

Stadler says the project is going to cost around $2.5 million - money that’s part of Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

