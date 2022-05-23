Advertisement

JCC unveils design for downtown hub

Design rendering of Jefferson Community College building in downtown Watertown
Design rendering of Jefferson Community College building in downtown Watertown(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The community is getting its first look at what the new Jefferson Community College building in downtown Watertown might look like.

At a presentation Monday, college officials displayed design renderings for the building at 132 Franklin Street.

The building on the left is an old nightclub. Right now, the space inside is gutted.

JCC officials say the building is going to be a hub for entrepreneurship education, and construction should be starting soon.

“We are in a really good spot in terms of having the designs finalized and we’re going to be starting additional renovation work quickly. And then we anticipate 12 to 15 months to completion,” said Megan Stadler, strategic initiatives, JCC.

That’s 12 to 15 months from this summer.

Stadler says the project is going to cost around $2.5 million - money that’s part of Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pomp and Circumstance was playing as SUNY Potsdam inducted another class into the ranks of its...
SUNY Potsdam graduation sees special guests take the stage
Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good...
Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer to appear in federal court Monday
Keith Brabant playing guitar. Keith was killed by Jesse Bartlett 12 years ago. Bartlett has...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer is behind bars, Clayton mother speaks out about violent incident in the past

Latest News

Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg’s fire department staffing, hazard pay could be restored
Andy Thompson
Trucker fumes over skyrocketing diesel prices
LaShanna Charlton, mother of Treyanna Summerville, is led into court Wednesday morning.
Trial date set for woman accused of murdering teenage daughter
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Court date postponed for alleged ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on school board, gun measure & drug bust