Johanne M. Mothersell, 82, of Philadelphia

Johanne M. Mothersell, 82, of 12 Pearl St., Philadelphia, passed away on Friday afternoon, May 20,2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Johanne M. Mothersell, 82, of 12 Pearl St., Philadelphia, passed away on Friday afternoon, May 20,2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Johanne was born on November 18,1939 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Abraham and Louise (Barrett) Disotell. She attended school in Carthage. Marriages to Richard Parker and John Mothersell ended in divorce. Johanne was an excellent cook, working at Cavallario’s Steak House in Alex Bay and the Cape Vincent Inn, just to name a few. She worked at the New York Air Brake and raised her children while working, which is no easy task. Later in life, she provided care for the elderly in their own homes. She really enjoyed cooking though and always provided for many in the Village of Philadelphia.

She is survived by three daughters: Katherine (Robert) Gural of Houston, TX, Valerie Parker and her partner, Tammy of Kentucky and Audrey (Roger) Hall of Antwerp, one son: Richard Parker of Antwerp, 14 Grandchildren and several Great Grandchildren, a sister: Dorothy Fox of Chaumont and a brother: Tommy Disotell of Lowville and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her daughter, Tammy Parker and her son, David Parker and many brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 26 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 11.00 - 1:00pm at the funeral home. There will be a Celebration of Life at 3:00pm on Thursday at the Philadelphia American Legion.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.