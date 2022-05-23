Justin (Riley) A. Murray, 23, of Dexter, NY passed away at his home on Sunday morning, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Justin (Riley) A. Murray, 23, of Dexter, NY passed away at his home on Sunday morning, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on June 12, 1998, in Watertown NY, the son of David A. Murray and Tracey Jo Rennie.

Justin graduated from General Brown High School in 2016 and then attended Mohawk Valley Community College where he graduated in 2019 with an Associate’s Degree in Photography. Justin then went on to further his education at Cazenovia College where he graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Photography.

While in high school, Justin was a member of the Varsity wrestling team. Justin also enjoyed hanging out with his friends, playing video games, magic, listening to music, eating chocolate pie, and spending time with family. He was also an avid Green Bay Packer’s fan and never missed watching a game.

Justin is survived by Ricky and Amy Rowe of Dexter, Jason (Kayla) Rowe of Dexter and their two children Ashton and Hunter, Joshua Rowe of Watertown, Nicole Rowe of Brookline, Mass; a partner Quinn York of Oneonta; a sister Darby Murray and her mother Jessica Woodruff both of Copenhagen; and his grandfathers: Reginald (Sandy) Murray of Lorraine and Robert Parsons of Adams.

He was predeceased by his father David A. Murray, his uncle William J. Murray, and his grandmothers: Peggy L. Murray and Arlene (Rowe) Parsons.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 5:00 pm at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the CERN (Collaborative Ependymoma Research Network) Foundation at donations@braintumor.org or by calling 617-231-8171.

Online condolences may be made to www.dexterfuneralhome.com

