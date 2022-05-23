Katherine E. “Kathy” Harmych, 66, of Copenhagen

Katherine E. “Kathy” Harmych, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 21, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Care Facility in Lowville, NY, where she had been a resident there since 2015. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Katherine E. “Kathy” Harmych, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 21, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Care Facility in Lowville, NY, where she had been a resident there since 2015.

Born in Lowville on March 15, 1956, the daughter of Peter & Mae Brink Harmych. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School and BOCES, before becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was employed by the Lewis County Residential Care Facility for almost 35 years.

Kathy enjoyed spending time with her many nieces and nephews. She loved to take trips to the casinos, visiting Atlantic City and Las Vegas.

She is survived by her siblings and their spouses; Mike & Sherry Harmych, Copenhagen, Terry & Donna Harmych, Pillar Point and Sue Harmych, Rodman. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her sister, Helen Bowman, died in 2013.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

