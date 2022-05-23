Lace up for the Lake Monster 5K/12K in Chaumont

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After decades of success, the annual Le Race De Chaumont 5k/12k has been rebranded as the Lake Monster 5K/12K.

Organizer Brian Stumpf said the new name reflects how far it is to run around Point Salubrious.

The runs start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 29 at Chaumont’s village center.

There’s also a 1.5-mile walk

It costs $15 for each of the three events if you register ahead of time. It goes up to $20 on race day.

The proceeds benefit Lyme Parks and Recreation and the Lyme Community Foundation.

You can register at runsignup.com.

