Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth Deans Williams, 87, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth Deans Williams, age 87 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Friday (May 27, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Corneille Boyeye officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Williams passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home Monday (May 23, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are two daughters Kathryn (Ronald) Sheahan of Illinois and Amy (Robert) Schirmer of Ogdensburg; a son Stuart (Susan) Williams of Nebraska; two loved foster children, Daniel (Mary) Lehan of Chattanooga; Denise Sturgeon of Houston, seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Calvin, her sisters, Patricia (Pat) and Sarah (Sally) and infant son, Grant, and a beloved Nanny, Esiteri.

Born on November 19, 1934, in the Belgian Congo, the first child of the late William (Bill) and Dora Deans, Peggy was raised in pioneer missionary culture. Family life revolved around off-grid survival and the spread of the Gospel. Her memories of early childhood included Sunday walks in some of the most beautiful country on earth, eating grasshoppers and flying ants for treats, singing loudly on the way to the privy at night to scare the leopards away, then being tucked into her bed under mosquito netting and the velvet darkness that is the African night. Education for missionary children entailed boarding school, which meant separation from family for three months at a time. This is not strictly true, as many relatives were growing up in the same environment, so classmates were often cousins and life-long friends. She learned to swim in the Indian Ocean, and, around that time, began to refer to Jesus as her best friend.

Peggy spent her high school years in Toronto, the high-light being her summers at Camp Mini-Yo-We in the north woods of Ontario. Here she excelled in archery, canoeing, and thrived in the environment of healthy play balanced with joyful devotion.

She continued her education at Wheaton College in Illinois where she received her BA. Here she met and married Calvin Williams on December 21, 1957. The couple returned to his home state of Missouri where he continued his education and they started their family with the birth of their first child, Kathy.

In 1963, their growing family moved to Switzerland to take an intensive course in French, with the goal of moving to Africa as missionaries. Upon completion the family moved to Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) which was familiar territory for Peg! Throughout their years as missionaries, Peggy took every opportunity to enhance the ministries of those around her but made her home her priority.

In 1972, the Williams returned to the Chicago area and throughout her working years, Peg contributed to several Christian organizations, excelling in office management. Some of the organizations that benefitted from her gifts were Missionaries Together, Chapel of the Air, Focus on the Family and MAP International.

Throughout their lives Peg and Cal became welcome members of communities in Illinois, California, Georgia, and North Carolina. Peg became a full-time care giver when Cal suffered a stroke in 2001. Somehow, she remained active in caring for others as well, and being involved in ministry as much as possible. She loved home Bible Studies and the Alpha Program. Throughout her life, her joy was in introducing people to Christ who continued to be her best friend. The couple shared a regular time of prayer together that covered the globe in intercession.

In 2014 they made their last move to Ogdensburg to live with Amy, who’s honor it became to care for them as the diminishments natural to aging became more acute.

Peggy lived her life loving God with all her strength and loving her neighbor as herself. She did this with energy and graciousness, without thought of credit or reward. It was simply her way to do what she could as well as she could to benefit others and the Kingdom of God. She was artistic, musical, an organizer, a published author, a teacher, a student, a flower gardener and a world traveler. There are many who have called her a Saint.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation the St. Joseph’s Home Foundation, who cared so faithfully and so well for Peggy during the last 8 months of her life. Condolences and fond memories can be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

