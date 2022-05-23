Mother Nature provides the air conditioning today

(WWNY) - It’s going to be on the cool side today.

Temperatures starting in the 40s will climb slowly into the low 60s, a bit below average for this time of year.

It will be a mostly dry day under partly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will again be mostly in the 40s.

It warms up more quickly Tuesday. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

It will become humid through the end of the workweek.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a very small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be in the upper 70s on Thursday. It will be a mostly cloudy day with a 50% chance of rain.

Showers are likely on Friday. Highs will be around 70.

It will be cooler and mostly sunny on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Taking a peek ahead, it looks like we could hit the 80s on Memorial Day.

