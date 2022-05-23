Peter P. Rufa, 94, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Peter P. Rufa, 94, was reunited with the love of his life, Vincenza, on May 16, 2022, following a brief stay at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena. A celebration of Peter’s life will take place on Saturday, June 4, at Sacred Heart Church. Friends and family may offer condolences at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Severinus Torwoe presiding. Entombment will take place following Mass in Foxwood Memorial Park, Ogdensburg, NY.

Peter was born in Ogdensburg on October 20, 1927, the oldest son of Quirino Rufa and Michaelina (Basta) Rufa. He attended Holy Cross Elementary School and graduated from Ogdensburg’s St. Mary’s Academy High School in 1945. Peter went on to join the United States Navy in September, 1945. He served in Washington D.C, Coronado, CA, at the Naval Amphibious Base and then on the U.S.S. Pickaway, a Haskell class attack transport ship. Peter was honorably discharged in 1948.

As a young sailor, whose purpose was to serve his country and see the world, Peter met a beautiful young lady destined to become his whole world. On January 7, 1950, Peter Rufa and Vincenza Spaccavento were married at St. Finbar’s Church in Brooklyn, NY with the Rev. Meconi presiding. The happy couple built a wonderful life together filled with family camping adventures, boating on the St. Lawrence River and traveling to far away places such as Hawaii and Italy. They loved and cared for each other for 67 years. Vincenza passed away on March 18, 2017.

Peter and Vincenza were blessed with five children: Paul and (Joan) Rufa, of Baldwinsville, NY, Linda and (John) Weber, of Malone, NY, Robert Rufa of Massena, NY, Patricia and (Philip) Houle, of Ravena, NY and Roseann and (Terry) Perkins of Massena, NY. Peter also loved spending time with his 15 grandchildren; especially when he was teaching them how to bait a hook or reel in a northern pike or muskie. In his later years he was quite entertained by his 20 great grandchildren. Peter is also survived by a sister, Mrs. Theresa SanFelice of Morristown, NJ, a brother, Joseph Rufa of New York City, and a sister-in-law, Rose Horak, of Sterling Heights, MI. He is predeceased by a brother, Ernest Rufa, a daughter-in-law, Glory Rufa and a brother-in-law Richard Horak.

When Peter was discharged from the Navy he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and launched a successful 40 year career on the railroad. He worked his way up through the ranks from track crew, to apprenticeship as a young machinist, to a chief diesel mechanic. He was awarded several diplomas which expanded his mechanical talents across many areas of expertise. Peter spent his railroad career working for New York Central, Penn Central and ConRail. His strong work ethic and technical “know how” gained him the reputation of the “man to call” if an engine needed repair or a train derailed. He received commendations for his vigilance that prevented serious derailments and for his tireless efforts assisting to re-rail cars and repair bridges. Peter’s final ride on the rails was in 1990 when he retired.

Peter spent his retirement years honing his skills as a furniture craftsman and pastry chef. Before long, his garage was filled with dining tables, rocking chairs, kitchen cabinets, dressers and chests, dropped off by his children and grandchildren, waiting to be re-finished. He thrived on turning a marked up, scuffed up “piece of junk” (his words) into an exquisite and valuable piece of furniture. His sweet tooth and pride in his Italian heritage sparked his desire to cultivate his culinary skills. When he wasn’t covered in sawdust; he and Vincenza’s kitchen were covered in flour. But even his frustrated wife had to admit his final efforts were well worth cleaning up the mess. The aroma and texture of his freshly baked, crusty Italian bread matched anything baked by Emeril Lagasse or Julia Child. And his grandchildren profess “Papa Pete’s” cannolis were the best part of Christmas.

There is an Italian saying, “Il padre di famiglia `e l’anime della casa.” Translation: “The father of the family is the soul of the house.” Peter P. Rufa’s commitment to country, community, his wife and his children demonstrated he was the soul of his family’s house. His vitality and spirit will now be at home in the hearts of all who knew him.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund: 188 Main Street, Massena NY, 13662. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorialHome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena, NY.

