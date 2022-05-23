Price Chopper recalls snack tray, possible salmonella contamination

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Price Chopper / Market 32 is recalling a snack tray due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company says they are issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall on Country Fresh 4.1-ounce Market 32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray. It has an ID of UPC 41735 04810 and expiration dates of 5/14/21 – 6/4/22.

They say the peanut butter in the tray was manufactured by Jif, who has recently came forward with a recall of their own for possible salmonella contamination.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper store for a full refund. The company says many customers who purchased the item have already been notified through their recall notification program, which uses data from their loyalty program, AdvantEdge, to alert those that have purchased the snack tray.

The company says anyone looking for more information can visit jif.com, call 800-828-9980 or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

