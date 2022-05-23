Advertisement

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pomp and Circumstance was playing as SUNY Potsdam inducted another class into the ranks of its...
SUNY Potsdam graduation sees special guests take the stage
Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good...
Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer to appear in federal court Monday
Keith Brabant playing guitar. Keith was killed by Jesse Bartlett 12 years ago. Bartlett has...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer is behind bars, Clayton mother speaks out about violent incident in the past

Latest News

Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg’s fire department staffing, hazard pay could be restored
Andy Thompson
Trucker fumes over skyrocketing diesel prices
An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022....
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach