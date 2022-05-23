Ronald L. Bosjolie, 85, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Ronald L. Bosjolie, 85, a resident of 37 Maple Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Bosjolie passed away Sunday evening, May 22, 2022 at his home with family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Ronald L. Bosjolie.

