Scott T. Bouchard, 70, formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Mr. Bouchard passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 20, 2022, at his camp with his loving...
Mr. Bouchard passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 20, 2022, at his camp with his loving family by his side.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Scott T. Bouchard, age 70, of Florida and formerly of 701 Champlain Street, Ogdensburg (The Garage), will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 1:00PM at the Pavilion at Lisbon Beach, near the family’s camp. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Bouchard passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 20, 2022, at his camp with his loving family by his side.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Carol Bouchard of Ogdensburg, NY; a granddaughter, Tiera Elizibeth (Frisina) Smith and her husband, Bryan, of Massena, NY; a great granddaughter, Kenley; two great grandsons, Carter and Riley and many more beloved family and friends. Scott is predeceased by a daughter, Heather L. Bouchard, in 2017.

Scott was born on July 11, 1951, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Arthur Joseph and Mary Elizabeth (Hiscott) Bouchard. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1970. Scott married Carolyn Barr in 1972 and have been married for forty-nine years. (They said they would never make it.) Scott worked at Kinney Drugs in Ogdensburg for thirty-three years, retiring as a floor manager. Scott moved to Florida in October of 2021, later residing at a summer camp on the St. Lawrence at Lisbon Beach.

Scott played in a band called “Double Trouble,” years ago as a drummer. He enjoyed going on cruises, hunting, fishing, and spending time with Carol’s family.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

