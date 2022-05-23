SLU graduates overcome many challenges to walk the stage this spring

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a sunny Sunday for a commencement ceremony at St. Lawrence University.

Students wore their caps and stoles proudly as they entered Newell Field House. It’s a rewarding day for students who continued their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our class, you know five of our semesters happened during a pandemic. They haven’t always been easy,” said graduating student Molly Thompson

“It’s interesting to see how like it feels this sort of disconnect, where there’s like this big gap. Like a whole year I was doing classes online at home,” said graduate Cindy Zetino.

Zetino says she transferred to St. Lawrence University during the pandemic.

She says her parents were a major support helping her continue her studies through the pandemic.

“I just want to say thank you to them for always letting me fly, live my own way, and letting me dream big,” said Zetino.

Thompson agrees. She says the pandemic changed many of their timelines. Some graduates are walking the stage a semester early or later than planned.

“But we’re incredibly grateful to St. Lawrence for allowing us to be here with our family and friends. Especially since students who are a semester behind or in front of graduation or graduating early, or who are going to graduate in the fall of 2022,” said Thompson.

This Class of 2022 says it has made it through it all.

“To have been able to go through a pandemic, and still kept on pushing, kept on working, kept on striving. AND finally we’re here celebrating all of our successes and all of our hard work. So, it’s really impressive,” said Shedrack Bogolko.

As for what’s next for the Class of 2022? Some have plans to move to New York City and others are just ready for a new chapter.

“Congratulations to all my classmates. I’m sure they’re going to do great and amazing things. And I’ll be on the look out for them,” said Bogolko.

“I’m ready to start my life and start something different and a new adventure,” said Zetino.

Congratulations Class of 2022!

