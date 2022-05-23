Advertisement

Students take part in bike training program

Students were riding bikes without pedals Monday at Dexter Elementary School as part of a bike...
Students were riding bikes without pedals Monday at Dexter Elementary School as part of a bike training program.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Students were riding bikes without pedals Monday at Dexter Elementary School as part of a bike training program.

School officials say it teaches students how to balance and develop some baseline skills such as using their feet to stop and strengthening their core - some fundamental parts of learning how to ride.

Students also learned how to cross the street safely.

“It’s a lifetime physical fitness activity, bike riding. And we’re just trying to develop the core skills that they need to be confident in a bike, first off, being able to balance. THIS bikes are specifically made for just balancing. There’s no pedals on them,” said Michael Hartel, physical education teacher.

“Balance bikes are much more simple,” said Ann Bedard, physical therapist. “So they’re more lightweight as well. And kids can touch the ground. So that instantly builds their confidence. They feel like they’re in control of the bike.”

School officials say this biking program is a perfect way to prepare the kids for their upcoming field days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pomp and Circumstance was playing as SUNY Potsdam inducted another class into the ranks of its...
SUNY Potsdam graduation sees special guests take the stage
Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good...
Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer to appear in federal court Monday
Keith Brabant playing guitar. Keith was killed by Jesse Bartlett 12 years ago. Bartlett has...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer is behind bars, Clayton mother speaks out about violent incident in the past

Latest News

Price Chopper / Market 32 is recalling a snack tray due to possible salmonella contamination.
Price Chopper recalls snack tray, possible salmonella contamination
A frame from the video of a new ad attacking north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
Ad targets Stefanik over ‘replacement theory’
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg’s fire department staffing, hazard pay could be restored
Andy Thompson
Trucker fumes over skyrocketing diesel prices