Trial date set for woman accused of murdering teenage daughter

LaShanna Charlton, mother of Treyanna Summerville, is led into court Wednesday morning.
LaShanna Charlton, mother of Treyanna Summerville, is led into court Wednesday morning.(Source: WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A trial date is set for Lashanna Charlton, who’s accused of murdering her teenage daughter by subjecting her to “prolonged physical abuse.”

Jury selection will begin on October 11 in St. Lawrence County Court.

Charlton faces charges of murder, manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Her 18-year-old girl daughter, Treyanna Summerville, was found dead at their Gouverneur home in July of 2020.

Officials said Summerville had been beaten and starved.

“We’ll prepare for this trial as we would any other. We will have prep sessions with all of our witnesses, get everything in order in terms of what evidence we believe is appropriate to present,” said District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

Some protests calling for justice were staged in the wake of Summerville’s death, but Pasqua says it’s normal for trials to take time to happen.

“It’s not a situation where I think it took us that long to get a trial date. The case was presented to the grand jury at the end of last year. There was motion practice and then there had to be a decision by the court regarding those motions before he could get us a trial date,” he said.

Charlton is accused of striking Summerville with a hammer, which caused an infection and sepsis. Charlton allegedly failed to feed or seek medical attention for her daughter.

