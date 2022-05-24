Alma Rose “Rosie” Boshart, 98, of Lowville

Alma Rose “Rosie” Boshart, age 98, died early Monday morning, May 23, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Alma Rose “Rosie” Boshart, age 98, died early Monday morning, May 23, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.

She was born in Croghan, on February 21, 1924, the fifth of eleven children, to the late Claude and Hilda (Andre) Davoy. She graduated from Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan in 1941.

Rosie married Kenneth J. Boshart at St. Stephen’s Rectory in 1943. Together, they built a life and family together, running the Boshart & Sons Hillside Farm in Lowville, New York. Together, they loved to travel and square dance. Later in life, Rosie worked as a cashier in the Ames Jewelry Department. Her beloved husband, Kenneth died and left her side on September 5, 2011.

She is survived by her eight children and their spouses, Timothy J. and Mary Ann Boshart of Glenfield; Sharyn Cate of Arizona; Carol Meeks of Lowville; Constance Helman of Arizona; Cynthia and Rickey Mushtare of Glenfield; Bradford and Kim Boshart of Lowville; Kenneth and Karen Boshart, and Cathy and Brian Dykeman all of Brantingham; twenty nine grandchildren, and even more great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Eleanor Marie Campeau and Patricia Golden; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Rosie is predeceased by her son, Gary L. Boshart, her grandson, Elbridge Boshart, son of Timothy and Mary Ann, her granddaughter, Colleen Meeks, daughter of Charles and Carol Meeks, her son-in-law, Charles W. Meeks, Jr., her five brothers, Wilbur, Paul, William, James, Claude “Cloggs” Davoy, and her three sisters, Elizabeth Roberts, Kathleen Aucter, and Martha Buckingham.

Rosie enjoyed baking, cooking, flowers, gardening, and jigsaw puzzles. Above all else, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:30 am at Sundquist Funeral Home.

A mass will follow at 11:00 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Deepak Baru officiating. Committal will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.

Memorials in Rosie’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.