Annmarie Barnitt Germain, 61, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Following a brief illness, Annmarie, 61, of Cape Vincent, passed away on May 23rd, 2022 surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted with Cleveland Funeral Home.

Annmarie was born on April 18th, 1961 in the Bronx, New York, the daughter of the late Arthur J. Barnitt Sr. and Barbara A. (Kelly) Florio. At the age of 3, Annmarie and her family moved to the New York City suburb of Pearl River, NY. She moved to Cape Vincent, NY in 1976 with her mother, stepfather, and sisters. She attended Thousand Islands High School and graduated in 1979.

Annmarie attended Jefferson Community College and worked various jobs before beginning work at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility in 1989 as part of the original staff. Annmarie retired from the facility in 2019 after 30 years of service and had risen to the position of Inmate Record Coordinator.

Annmarie married the love of her life, Alton A. Germain Jr., on May 28th, 2005.

Annmarie enjoyed socializing, meeting new people, going on an adventure, and watching reality TV shows with her daughter. Annmarie could form instant friendships and was fiercely loyal to friends and family. To know her was to love her.

Annmarie will be deeply missed by her husband, Al, and daughter, Stephanie Boon.

Annmarie is also survived by her brothers, Bob (Lisa) Barnitt, and Artie Barnitt, sister-in-law, Betty Ann Barnitt, sisters, Denise (Brian) Jones, and Allison Florio. Step-father, Frank Florio. Nieces and nephews, Michael (Caitlin) Barnitt, Dan Jones, Adam (Melissa) Jones, Kelly (Billy) Menkens, Rachael and Elizabeth Barnitt, Trey, Marcus, and Jordan Florio. Annmarie is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Annmarie is predeceased by her mother, Barbara Florio, her Father, Arthur Barnitt, and her brother, Tommy Barnitt.

A special thank you to Hospice of Jefferson County for your care and guidance during her final days. Donations can be made to hospice in her name.

Calling hours will be held from 4pm-7pm on Friday May 27, 2022 at Cleveland Funeral Home, 188 Broadway Cape Vincent, NY 13618. A funeral mass will take place at 12pm on Saturday May 28, 2022 at St. Vincent De Paul Church 139 Kanady St, Cape Vincent.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

