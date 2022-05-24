Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Tristia Thompson

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Tristia Thompson loves to perform, “and that’s what I’m planning on dedicating my life to.”

The Indian River student is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

Lyrics, she says, are her favorite part of music and musical theater.

That’s why she plans to attend Berklee College of Music to major in songwriting.

“I just think it’s so beautiful that you get to, like, share something, you know, that can relate to, like, people’s deepest, darkest times and make it something beautiful and something fun.”

Watch the video to learn more about her.

