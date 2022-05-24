Beavers set for sectional run; first up, West Canada Valley

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Sectionals for baseball and softball are featured this week as area teams head to the home stretch of the spring season.

One of the matchups on the baseball diamond Tuesday will feature Jonah Shearer and the Beaver River Beavers against West Canada Valley.

The Beavers are hoping for a long run in postseason play with a talented group ready for the challenge ahead.

“Absolutely, we’re excited,” coach Mike Kogut said. “Our goal all year, you know, was to make it through the season and set ourselves up for an opportunity to make a run in sectionals. Anything can happen, so we are really excited.

“Start round one tomorrow when we play West Canada Valley, who we played in the sectional final last year, so we know that they are a solid team, and we know what they can bring. So we’re going to get in a good practice today and hopefully tomorrow we will come ready to play and give it our best shot.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.