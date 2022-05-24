Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Serena Shultz

Career-Tech All-Star: Serena Shultz
By 7 News Staff
May. 24, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For Serena Shultz, nursing is in the family.

“My grandma was an R.N., registered nurse, and my three aunts are nurses.”

The Carthage student is in the nursing assistant program at Bohlen Technical Center. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She says the best part about nursing is making people happy and feel better.

“One of the most rewarding things about nursing is just seeing the residents’ smiles after we do what they need done,” she said.

Watch the video to learn more about her.

