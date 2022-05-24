City lawmakers restore staffing, hazard pay levels for Ogdensburg firefighters

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two resolutions were shot down at Ogdensburg’s city council meeting Monday night, ending a long legal battle between the city and its fire department.

The failed resolutions mean the city will go back to following the contract that went into effect two years ago. The city will staff five firefighters per shift and pay them an extra $6 dollars an hour for hazard pay.

Before last night’s vote, the fire department had four firefighters staffed per shift and were paid an extra $3 an hour for hazard pay.

Councillors voted 4-3 against both resolutions. Councillor John Riche was the swing voter on the typical 4-3 split that usually sides with Mayor Mike Skelly.

Councillor Riche proposed an amendment to the second resolution, which would staff four firefighters per shift instead of five. That amendment was also shot down with one “no” vote, two “yes” votes, and three abstentions.

Despite the win for the fire department, Jason Bouchard, president of the local firefighter’s union, told 7 News earlier Monday that the damage is already done.

“These contract violations happened, and they happened in the past,” he said. “They’ve continued to happen since this group has been in office. The relationship is so fractured and so sour, the toxicity, you can’t even put it into words.”

City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen Jellie says the cuts in staffing and hazard pay were made to save the city money. He says it ended up saving about $1.5 million.

