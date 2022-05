WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David Roy, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, May 24th at home where he was surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Calling hours will be 5:00pm - 7:00pm Tuesday, May 31st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.