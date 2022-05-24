Donald J. Colbert Jr., 74, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Donald J. Colbert Jr., 74, a resident of 329 Douglas Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Colbert passed away Monday afternoon at his home surrounded by his family. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Donald J. Colbert Jr.

