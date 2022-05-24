Advertisement

Free summer programs offered at JCC

Free summer programs at Jefferson Community College
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering free summer programs for incoming students.

TRIO Services director Hillary Wolfe and EOC coordinator Korine Ingerson say there are on-campus and virtual options.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Courses run from July 5 to August 19.

Classes are focused on either math or English and designed to help students get higher scores on their placement tests.

Find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/summerbridge or call 315-786-2288.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
LaShanna Charlton, mother of Treyanna Summerville, is led into court Wednesday morning.
Trial date set for woman accused of murdering teenage daughter
Arric Hunter
Heuvelton man gets 25 years in prison for raping teen at knifepoint
Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good...
Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot
Nicole Lacey leaves the Jefferson County Courthouse after her defense rested its case Monday...
Jury expected to deliberate Tuesday in Lacey manslaughter trial

Latest News

2022 Grape Blossom Festival
TI Winery’s Grape Blossom Festival is this weekend
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Washington Street in Watertown
With Jonah Shearer on the mound leading a talented group of players, the Beaver River Beavers...
Beavers set for sectional run; first up, West Canada Valley
Potsdam and OFA faced off in a Section X Class B baseball play-in game on Monday.
Highlights & scores: Section X postseason baseball, softball & lacrosse