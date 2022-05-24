Free summer programs offered at JCC
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering free summer programs for incoming students.
TRIO Services director Hillary Wolfe and EOC coordinator Korine Ingerson say there are on-campus and virtual options.
Courses run from July 5 to August 19.
Classes are focused on either math or English and designed to help students get higher scores on their placement tests.
Find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/summerbridge or call 315-786-2288.
