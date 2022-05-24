Free summer programs offered at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering free summer programs for incoming students.

TRIO Services director Hillary Wolfe and EOC coordinator Korine Ingerson say there are on-campus and virtual options.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Courses run from July 5 to August 19.

Classes are focused on either math or English and designed to help students get higher scores on their placement tests.

Find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/summerbridge or call 315-786-2288.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.