Advertisement

Governor’s new prison redevelopment group has no north country members

(MGN)
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two north country prisons sit empty. One in Watertown and one in Ogdensburg. Now the governor is taking the first steps to figure out how to reuse the prisons - or at least the land they sit on.

Governor Kathy Hochul launched the Prison Redevelopment Commission, a 15-member panel to figure out what to do with closed state prisons.

Although the north country has 2 empty prisons, no one on the panel is from the region.

“You’re not going to be able to craft policy locally without hearing from the municipalities and the communities that are directly impacted by prison closure, or the legislators they send to Albany to represent them,” said state Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R. - 116th District.

In a statement, state Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. - 117th District) said, “How is the commission going to do right by North Country residents if we do not even have a voice at the table?”

“The Watertown Correctional Facility has been closed for more than a year. But now local lawmakers are hopeful the space can be repurposed.

Walczyk says he’s cautiously optimistic the governor will include local lawmakers in the process. Jefferson County Legislator Bobby Ferris says he thinks his district’s voice will be heard too.

“I did speak with one of the assemblymen, and the governor is supposed to have someone locally representing us when we get to that point,” said District 11 Legislator Bobby Ferris.

State Senator Patti Ritchie says she has already had talks with the governor’s office “regarding the critical need to put these facilities back into productive use in a way that helps boost the local economies.” She calls the commission a step in the right direction.

Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly says the property the Ogdensburg prison sits on could be prime real estate.

“Incredible views, there’s a beach at one end, the natural harbor with a creek, and I’m certain people would love to build there,” he said.

Skelly says he hopes he has the opportunity to meet with the governor to discuss future plans for the prison. The commission’s first meeting was on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
LaShanna Charlton, mother of Treyanna Summerville, is led into court Wednesday morning.
Trial date set for woman accused of murdering teenage daughter
Arric Hunter
Heuvelton man gets 25 years in prison for raping teen at knifepoint
Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the October 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Jury convicts Nicole Lacey for killing her boyfriend
Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good...
Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot

Latest News

Watertown Daily Times
Watertown’s newspaper to be delivered by mail
Bad Apple Garage
New restaurant offers side of sarcasm with food
Sex offender
Officials want DSS to relocate dangerous sex offenders
Ezra "Ted" Ford
Remembering broadcaster Ted Ford