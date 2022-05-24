Advertisement

Graveside Services: Arlene M. "Sis" Harris, 83, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
May. 24, 2022
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Arlene M. “Sis” Harris, 83, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Deacon John Levison presiding.  Arlene passed away on January 26, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena.  Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.

