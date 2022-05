NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Services for Betty D. Robinson, 94, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Foxwood Memorial Park in Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith presiding. Betty passed away on February 13, 2022 at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.