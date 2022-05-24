Graveside Services: Mildred J. White, 84, formerly of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mildred J. White, 84, a resident of Bethpage, TN and formerly of South Colton, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the South Colton Cemetery. Mildred passed away on May 1, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Tammy and Robert Bradish in Bethpage, TN. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

