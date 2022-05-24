Advertisement

Graveside Services: Mildred J. White, 84, formerly of South Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mildred J. White, 84, a resident of Bethpage, TN and formerly of South Colton, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the South Colton Cemetery. Mildred passed away on May 1, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Tammy and Robert Bradish in Bethpage, TN.  Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

